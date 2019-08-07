Sanmina (SANM) Share Value Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Position by $534,800; Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 24.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 92,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 73,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 171,127 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ready Cap Corp Com by 37,330 shares to 330 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,835 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

