Sanmina (SANM) Position Has Boosted by Sadoff Investment Management Llc; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed by $548,492

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 25,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 930,187 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17 million, up from 904,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 139,958 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,865 shares to 55,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings.

