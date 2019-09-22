Sanmina (SANM) Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $323,190 as Share Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Stake by $992,904

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 10,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 43,977 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 54,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 327,800 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 40,666 shares to 175,704 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,854 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 2.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pecaut Commerce invested 1.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fernwood Invest Ltd Co reported 1,079 shares stake. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 229,930 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,572 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca owns 81,474 shares. Cap Management Corp Va owns 2.59% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,491 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Communication Ltd has 3.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 94,907 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 57,036 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bp Public Limited Company holds 96,500 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 119,238 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate invested in 75,708 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93M for 12.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Cornerstone reported 33 shares. Us Bancshares De has 1,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 8,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 2,473 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 167,725 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 52,401 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 43,750 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 9,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 22,247 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 243,400 shares. France-based Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Citigroup has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 11,703 shares to 31,622 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 207,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.