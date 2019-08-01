Sanmina (SANM) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Position; Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $3.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $660.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 568,509 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 136,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 162,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 437,635 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 871,952 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 516,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.08 million activity. $736,350 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares were sold by Hagan David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.07M were accumulated by Voya Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,724 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 50,861 shares. Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.06M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 53,279 shares. 306 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. First Republic Invest Management reported 14,855 shares stake. American Group Inc holds 0% or 26,167 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 124,488 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 28,000 shares. Sei Co accumulated 0% or 17,344 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 304,347 shares. 186,957 are owned by Portolan Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 12,627 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 17,300 shares to 64,016 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 6,908 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 14,022 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Northern Trust stated it has 899,594 shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Blackrock holds 10.58M shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 108,344 shares stake. 422,821 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 77,405 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 18,967 shares.

