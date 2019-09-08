Sanmina Corporation (SANM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina Corporation 30 0.25 N/A 1.58 20.15 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.56 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Sanmina Corporation and CPS Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta means Sanmina Corporation’s volatility is 32.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. CPS Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanmina Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation has 2.1 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CPS Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanmina Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Sanmina Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sanmina Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanmina Corporation -0.78% 3.32% -5.59% 0.19% 9.29% 31.96% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year Sanmina Corporation has 31.96% stronger performance while CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sanmina Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.