Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Position in Parsley Energy (PE) by $2.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Upped Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26 million, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE:UIS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40,000 shares to 235,882 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Unveils AI-Powered Exam Room Where Clinical Documentation Writes Itself – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.