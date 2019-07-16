Sankaty Advisors Stake In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Boosted; Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Stake in Slm Corp. (SLM) as Market Value Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Slm Corp. (SLM) by 357.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 107,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 29,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Slm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.71M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 4.01M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 459,100 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 20,600 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 225,749 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 241,772 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 9,540 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 633,301 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited has 399,290 shares. Jane Street Group reported 91,617 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 151,730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Llc holds 170,089 shares. Northern has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.56M shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 39,204 shares.

