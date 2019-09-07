Sankaty Advisors Position in Parsley Energy (PE) Upped as Stock Value Declined; Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Market Valuation Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RPC, Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Investors Americas invested 0.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 30,802 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp owns 1.13 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caymus Capital LP holds 786,315 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14.04M shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Key Gp Holding (Cayman) accumulated 8.24% or 6.09 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 253,580 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 250 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.11% or 46,285 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 15,300 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated accumulated 30,516 shares. 45,190 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr. St Germain D J invested in 207,624 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,965 shares. Albion Financial Group Incorporated Ut owns 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,570 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,500 shares. Hendershot Incorporated reported 7,073 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 29,678 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Park Circle Communication holds 0.02% or 400 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Cap Lc has invested 2.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 9,543 are held by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation. Provise Management Grp Lc reported 38,015 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bid by Exxon, Shell to revive $1.8B arbitration award nixed by judge – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.