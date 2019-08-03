Sankaty Advisors Position in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Boosted by $2.96 Million as Valuation Declined; Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 697,742 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 556,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 15.09% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.61 million shares traded or 158.15% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79 million shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caymus Cap Limited Partnership reported 786,315 shares. Wexford Cap Lp holds 1.98% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.02% or 249,800 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.05% or 963,770 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Icon Advisers reported 1.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp holds 253,580 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) reported 74,133 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10.17M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates holds 0.03% or 23,427 shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Motco holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,032 shares. 219,559 are held by Jupiter Asset Mngmt.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.