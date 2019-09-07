Sankaty Advisors Position in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Raised Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $3.47 Million; Stock Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has 0.36% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 127,550 shares. Charles Schwab has 1.24M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru owns 36,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com owns 170 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.06% or 279,735 shares. Amg Natl Bank holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 33,778 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 22,000 shares. 159,791 were reported by Raymond James Associate. 84,017 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Gluskin Sheff Associate Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 27,700 were accumulated by Denali Advsrs. Van Eck Assoc has 0.48% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 5.02M shares. Fil Limited holds 136 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 11,715 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 199,649 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.21% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 15.53 million shares. Md Sass Invsts Services reported 52,900 shares stake. Pinnacle Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Limited invested in 0.19% or 161,437 shares. Colony Group Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James & Associates has 64,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc owns 33,500 shares. 300 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Tiger Legatus Management reported 325,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 3.54M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Assoc New York has invested 0.42% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).