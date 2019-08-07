Sankaty Advisors Increases Holding in Parsley Energy (PE); As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Price Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $825,000

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.56% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 5.93 million shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 137,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 549,570 shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 290,500 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $207.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 90,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,572 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

