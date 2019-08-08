Sankaty Advisors Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.96 Million; Share Value Declined; As Apache (APA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 4.70M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 7.50 million shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 92,440 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 42 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Swiss Bank has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited Co accumulated 20,254 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 373 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cooperman Leon G reported 2.23% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 55,135 shares stake. Spirit Of America Ny holds 127,550 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 43,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 was made by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 9,931 shares. 5,650 were reported by Columbia Asset. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.08% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 289,707 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 17,905 shares. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Com reported 890 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 7,464 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,719 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 17,396 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co has 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5.14 million shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.12% or 24.15M shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest Holdings Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 188,900 shares. Gam Ag holds 579,070 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.1% or 21,870 shares in its portfolio.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,770 shares to 281,681 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 5,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).