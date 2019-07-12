Sankaty Advisors Holds Holding in Parsley Energy (PE); Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.35 Million as Shares Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 3.00M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 706,268 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

