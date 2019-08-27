Sankaty Advisors Holding In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Has Upped; Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Rose

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 2.89M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.45 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 311,677 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 370,244 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.48% or 15,599 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 11,830 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 480,000 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 11,193 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 290,707 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 0.09% stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 6,576 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus has invested 2.59% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Summit Grp Limited Company invested in 43,900 shares. S&Co Inc reported 6,390 shares. Platinum Ltd holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.02M shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 286,980 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 209,834 shares. 1492 Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 131,759 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 79,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial owns 12,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 2.23% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 786,315 are held by Caymus Cap Partners L P. Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 21,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 9,540 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.26% stake. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 114,211 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.8% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 114,627 shares. Rmb Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,109 shares.