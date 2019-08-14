Sankaty Advisors Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Boosted by $2.96 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Decreased by $503,712 as Stock Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 832,577 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 3.80M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 43,830 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 43,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redwood Limited Liability Com reported 282,982 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 306,386 shares. Bright Rock Management Lc owns 88,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 219,559 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 159,791 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 66 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 981,488 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 54,997 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 633,301 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 170 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares to 356,204 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caprock holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,082 shares. 5.72M were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Us Financial Bank De owns 0.45% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 883,811 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 102,134 shares. The France-based Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 3.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 145,982 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 411,969 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Middleton Ma holds 44,059 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett reported 31,054 shares stake. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 114,400 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.32% or 53,199 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 3,185 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.