Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Position by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $602,640 as Market Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 37,247 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $203.54. About 657,245 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 16,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 13,501 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,152 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 713,873 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 64,622 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Amer invested in 0% or 34,665 shares. 38,294 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Assetmark Inc reported 58 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.76 million shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56M for 11.43 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 2,470 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,132 shares. Dillon Assocs holds 2.55% or 41,945 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 5,485 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 5,976 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 250,142 shares. Assetmark accumulated 886 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.7% or 15,148 shares. Psagot House Limited has 670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Company accumulated 2,154 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Life Ins Comm has 8,657 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Llc reported 9,793 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.79 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,712 shares to 34,337 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.