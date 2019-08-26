Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.96 Million; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 302,532 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). S&T National Bank Pa reported 74,921 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Morgan Stanley owns 316,033 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 31,397 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 3.51% or 579,920 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 347 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc has 11,545 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ltd Liability Company invested in 61,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,816 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 51,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 10,566 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 43,830 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 21,238 shares. 405,422 were reported by Nokomis Limited Liability Corp. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 3,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 136 shares. Vanguard Grp has 24.31 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6.81 million shares. Stifel Finance has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fund Mngmt has 165,918 shares. First LP holds 392,513 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.56 million shares. Syntal Cap Limited Com holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 272,464 shares. Denali Advsr Lc reported 27,700 shares stake. Luminus Mgmt Limited Co owns 4.48M shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

