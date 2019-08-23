Sankaty Advisors Has Increased Position in Parsley Energy (PE) as Stock Price Declined; Magnetar Financial Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lowered by $4.19 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 87,347 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 7,504 shares to 10,602 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 16,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 50,393 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 393,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 136,861 shares. 460 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 156,900 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.2% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Finance Service Corp owns 119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 66,817 shares. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 342,295 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 462,890 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 369,100 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 21,291 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 46,020 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wexford Capital LP has invested 1.98% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 418,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc accumulated 105,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.31% or 30,850 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 79,885 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Nomura Asset Communications Ltd has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Synovus has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 15 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 143,571 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

