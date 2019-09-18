Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose; Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Ugi New (UGI) Stake by $1.30 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 750,862 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 24,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 58,505 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 82,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.15 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Advsrs reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gradient Investments holds 162 shares. M&T Bank holds 0.04% or 128,114 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 483,270 shares. 191,100 are held by Lord Abbett & Lc. 63,471 were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Com. First Manhattan holds 104 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 322 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 1.59M shares stake. Duncker Streett & Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 55 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advsrs Inc has 0.46% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 31 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc holds 8,119 shares. Ifrah Incorporated owns 5,634 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) by 79,242 shares to 99,242 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 120,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.