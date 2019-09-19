Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $1.25 Million; Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks (Call) (PANW) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.06 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (PANW) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $210.19. About 1.43 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 933,344 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Firefly Value Limited Partnership reported 9.55% stake. Nelson Roberts Ltd Company reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mariner has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 37,935 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 9,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.06 million are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 718 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Green Square Cap Limited Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cordasco Ntwk invested in 274 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 412,624 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 41,740 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler Punished For Weak Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 68,020 shares stake. Fil Ltd holds 78 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 603 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,350 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corp accumulated 22,111 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 268,500 shares. 33,895 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Asset Management One Limited holds 56,906 shares. Pitcairn Commerce holds 2,905 shares. 29,724 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,785 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Hawaii-based Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Psagot Inv House invested in 0.37% or 44,102 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,406 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (Call) (NYSE:CSX).