Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding as Share Value Rose; Gagnon Securities Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Holding by $6.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 327.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 222,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 291,005 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 68,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09 million shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 220,366 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Credit Ltd Partnership reported 6.87% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 720 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 41,217 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Blair William And Commerce Il accumulated 0.01% or 43,308 shares. Voya Inv invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 64,622 shares. 35,250 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 10,997 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 22,063 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 131,703 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 268,397 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 558,671 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aircastle (AYR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 177,913 shares. First Natl Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 21,775 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 16,200 shares. 7,412 were reported by Toth Advisory. Counselors holds 0.04% or 34,925 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 4.58M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 45,899 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Burney stated it has 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Loeb Ptnrs stated it has 600 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 32,141 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 200 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.4375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Enterprise (EPD) Is a Strong Buy at the Moment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.