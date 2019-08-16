Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Position in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding as Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 887,793 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 55,666 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 77,339 shares. Zacks Management invested in 0.07% or 167,284 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Financial Grp reported 720 shares stake. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Capital Mgmt Ltd has 343,014 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 83,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,336 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 205 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 41,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Blair William & Comm Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 43,308 shares. Foundry Prtn Llc holds 0.47% or 576,377 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 11,152 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company reported 60,890 shares stake.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,832 shares to 68,208 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 997,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).