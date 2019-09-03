Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake by $1.00 Million as Stock Rose; Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted Its Stake by $389,440

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 156,170 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 98,182 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,682 shares to 14,092 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.59 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

