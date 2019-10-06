Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stock Rose While Merriman Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $525,000; Shannon River Fund Management Lifted New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $18.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 960,226 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.25 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Drove uniQure 171% Higher in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sangamo Announces Upcoming Presentation Of Investigational SB-525 Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Data At ISTH 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 1,083 shares to 78,676 shares, valued at $68.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 11,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.68 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 790,682 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 120,768 shares. Wasatch invested in 0.69% or 6.60 million shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 9.43M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,264 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0% or 18,407 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 21,238 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 676,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 913,003 shares. 262,377 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Qs Invsts holds 127,339 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Uberâ€™s Stock Disappoints, Capping a Rocky Path to Its I.P.O. – The New York Times” published on May 10, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Bump Should Continue For New York Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.