Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Share Price Rose While Sector Gamma As Boosted Stake by $755,073; As Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Value Declined, Baskin Financial Services Lifted Its Position by $326,754

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 595,602 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 1,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Assetmark holds 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 3,694 shares. Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Frontier Cap Management Limited Company has 415,256 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 490,826 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 115,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 285,512 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 15,548 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com reported 30,500 shares stake.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 15,000 shares to 62,906 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,352 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 7,128 shares to 320,867 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

