Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position Maintained by Bb Biotech Ag; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Declined, Mraz Amerine & Associates Boosted by $710,694 Its Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank reported 15,904 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 496,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Communication owns 381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 308,717 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 159,682 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 70,800 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 469,447 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 129,030 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 15,548 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

