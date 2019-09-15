Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holding Raised by Merriman Wealth Management Llc; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $14.34 Million Its Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 166,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.89 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.54 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 789,245 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 574 shares to 21,470 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 71,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,473 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1,500 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 210,360 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 55,104 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 634,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Tci Wealth has 3,600 shares. Shanda Asset Holdings Ltd has invested 0.23% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Stanley reported 27,059 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability invested in 189,360 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 115,739 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 455 are held by Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc. Tekla Capital Llc owns 120,768 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 400,000 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 241,316 shares to 12.31 million shares, valued at $152.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 90,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

