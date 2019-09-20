Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holding Maintained by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose While Focused Investors Has Boosted Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 122.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 40,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 74,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 33,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 687,227 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 627,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.21M, up from 480,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28,700 shares to 823,000 shares, valued at $107.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,400 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities invested in 72,328 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Court Place Limited Company holds 2,865 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4.81M were reported by Viking Glob Limited Partnership. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 54,726 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Llc reported 2,699 shares. Affinity Ltd reported 33,260 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Cap City Trust Fl holds 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3,560 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Mercantile holds 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,828 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.75 million shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com reported 268,242 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru invested 2.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookstone Mngmt invested in 4,424 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,533 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 147,300 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company accumulated 31,735 shares. Products Prtn Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 230,361 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 152,400 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Artal Gp has 0.18% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 405,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1,500 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership invested in 200,000 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 176,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Stanley holds 27,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9,761 shares to 8,409 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (OEF) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,693 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc Com.