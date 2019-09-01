Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holding Has Lifted by Bb Biotech Ag; As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted by $60.66 Million Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 597,045 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.20 million shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 328,062 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 160,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0% or 15,548 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.32M shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 16,243 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 698,982 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Aperio Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 15,089 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 33,831 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd stated it has 1.27% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management reported 843,957 shares. Cap Fund owns 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 30,236 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 67,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio.