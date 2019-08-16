Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $732,663; As United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Focused Investors Has Cut by $3.62 Million Its Stake

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 71.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 81,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 32,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 113,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 648,405 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 821,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.94M, down from 850,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 1.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

