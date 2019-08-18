Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Position by $2.34 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Position in Intel (INTC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 843,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.30M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 29/04/2018 – China's $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority's Russia Report; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 11/04/2018 – DOJ's Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI's Russian probe; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel's AI Chief Says Chip Giant "Has to Shift"; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs

