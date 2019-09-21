Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Position by $500,000; Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $1.90 Million

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 83.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 3,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $772.47. About 111,301 shares traded or 52.42% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 793,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 843,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 1.16M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 26,739 shares. 3,944 are held by Roosevelt Investment. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 557 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 2,824 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,101 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 178 shares. Panagora Asset holds 1,666 shares. 1,210 are owned by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 23,472 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Citigroup owns 7,460 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 1,748 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,700 shares.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase +8% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Box: Undue Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Best Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H&R Block Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sangamo: It Worked, Didn’t It? – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sangamo Q1 revenues down 36% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 30,000 shares. Amer International Gru holds 73,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,869 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 20,319 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Ubs Asset Americas reported 799,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 12,780 are held by Franklin Street Inc Nc. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,425 shares. 7,900 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Hightower Advsr Limited holds 48,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 913,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 58,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Lc holds 416,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% negative EPS growth.