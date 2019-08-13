Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.24 N/A -0.89 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.92 and it happens to be 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.91% and an $11 average target price. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 632.40% and its average target price is $6.67. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.