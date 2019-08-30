Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

We are comparing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.69 N/A -0.89 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.92 beta. Vaxart Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a -0.18% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 34.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.