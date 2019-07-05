Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.91 N/A -0.71 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.64 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -6.06%. Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 87.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.