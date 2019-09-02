Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 0.92% at a $11 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -27.72% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 71.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.