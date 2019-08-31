Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.92 beta. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.92% and an $11 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.