Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.88 N/A -0.71 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.47 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -5.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.