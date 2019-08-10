Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.62 N/A -0.89 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a -6.54% downside potential and a consensus target price of $11. Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 242.01% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.