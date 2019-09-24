Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.31 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 236.31 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.61% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.