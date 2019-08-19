Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.92 beta. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.08% downside potential and an average target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.