Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.36 N/A -0.89 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 192.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.33% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 82.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.