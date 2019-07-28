Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.65 N/A -0.71 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -9.98% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $11. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 409.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.