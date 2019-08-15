Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.08 N/A -0.89 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.92 and it happens to be 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta which is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a -2.05% downside potential and an average target price of $11. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 64.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.