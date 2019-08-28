Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.62 N/A -0.89 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta, while its volatility is 192.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 0.64% upside potential. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 21.18%. Based on the data shown earlier, Advaxis Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 39.2%. Insiders held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.