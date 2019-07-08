Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Reaches $12.98 After 8.00% Up Move; ABITIBI ROYALTIES ORDINARY SHARES C (ATBYF) Shorts Down By 4.55%

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 7.83M shares traded or 434.33% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.50 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $14.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGMO worth $119.84M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 381 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 7.71 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 530,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 496,753 shares. Stanley stated it has 27,059 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 698,982 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 74,860 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1.25 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 143,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 3,500 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% or 130,913 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $55,200 activity. $61,631 worth of stock was sold by Conner Edward R. on Monday, January 7. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,200 was made by Yi Kathy on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% EPS growth.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.

