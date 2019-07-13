Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Reaches $11.72 After 7.00% Up Move; Logitech International SA Has 1.12 Sentiment

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 56 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their holdings in Logitech International SA. The hedge funds in our database now own: 50.01 million shares, down from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Logitech International SA in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.35B company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $12.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGMO worth $94.64 million more.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $55,200 activity. $55,200 worth of stock was sold by Yi Kathy on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,901 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 8.33 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 156,415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Limited Liability holds 130,913 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 97,651 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 41,959 shares. Alexandria has invested 1.27% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,500 shares. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 30,236 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd accumulated 788 shares. 3,500 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. 15,548 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 261 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $46.52M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 26 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 1.08% invested in the company for 229,603 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.99% in the stock. Jackson Square Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

