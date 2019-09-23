Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.22 N/A -0.89 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 72.8%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.