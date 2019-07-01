Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 15.35 N/A -0.71 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 61.15 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.95 beta. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.48% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 18.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 91.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.