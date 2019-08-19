Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a -3.08% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.